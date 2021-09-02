A San Diego County health nurse collects a sample from a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday, as the number of hospitalizations jumped.

The new numbers brought the pandemic totals to 336,382 cases and 3,909 deaths.

In addition, 61 more patients required admission to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Two more had to be admitted to intensive care.

From Jan. 1 through the end of August, the county recorded 146,543 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals – or those who have only received one shot. That’s 92.3% of the 2021 cases.

In nearly 6,300 of those cases, or 4.3%, patients have needed a hospital admission.

Officials reported a total of 25,225 tests Thursday. The seven-day rolling percentage of positive cases stood at 6.7%.