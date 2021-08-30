An employee at the San Diego County Psychiatric Hospital gets her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Monday, increasing the cumulative totals to 333,011 cases and 3,885 fatalities.

The county’s number of total hospitalized patients with the virus decreased by six, the state reported Monday, bringing the region’s total to 658. Additionally, two new patients were admitted to local intensive care units, bringing the total to 181.

One month ago, there were 329 people in local hospitals being treated for the virus, 62 of whom were in ICU beds.

A total of 14,326 tests were reported by the county on Monday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7.3%.

More than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county, with 2.38 million — or around 85% of San Diego County residents — having received at least one dose. Fully vaccinated county residents now number close to 2.09 million, or around 74.4% of the county’s eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the region. They can be found at medical providers, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider. For a list of locations and more information, go to coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this report.