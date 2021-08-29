A COVID-19 testing station outside Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside last year. Courtesy San Diego County

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 686 new COVID-19 infections Sunday, no additional deaths and only a slight rise in hospitalizations.

The new data increased the county’s total cases during the pandemic to 332,014. The death toll remained at 3,880.

The number of hospitalized patients increased by five Sunday, while one more person required admission to intensive care.

In addition, the county noted 17,208 additional COVID tests with 7.3% returning positive over the past seven days.

Statewide, California reported 11,828 new cases Sunday and 104 deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in the state since early 2020 to nearly 4.2 million. Deaths statewide stand at 65,243.