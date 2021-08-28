A bandage is placed after a COVID-19 vaccine in administered at a CVS pharmacy. Photo via @cvspharmacy Twitter

As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge among the unvaccinated, San Diego County reported 1,187 new infections Saturday and three additional deaths.

Saturday’s data increased the county’s cumulative case count to 331,330, while total deaths from the pandemic edged up to 3,880.

The county Health and Human Services Agency reports that most of the cases are occurring among the 25% of the population that is not fully vaccinated against the virus.

The number of patients hospitalized increased by 37 on Saturday, while two more people were admitted to intensive care units.

Everyone in San Diego County 12 years and older can get a vaccine at no cost. You do not need an appointment, but they are available if desired.