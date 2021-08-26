COVID-19 testing in San Diego County. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,150 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, along with 10 more deaths.

With those numbers, the total number of infections rose to 328,276, while the death toll grew to 3,869.

In addition, for the second day in a row, the county reported 50 more hospitalizations, with five new patients requiring intensive care.

The new hospitalizations bring the region’s current total to 719. The total in ICU beds is 175.

One month ago, there were 260 people in local hospitals with the virus, 52 of which were in ICUs.

Officials also noted a total of 25,227 COVID tests administered. The percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7.9%.

City News Service contributed to this report.