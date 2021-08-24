A county COVID-19 vaccination event. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge, San Diego County public health officials reported 1,306 new infections Tuesday, along with 29 new hospitalizations and three deaths.

The data increased the county’s cumulative case number from throughout the pandemic to 325,823, while the death toll rose to 3,851.

According to state figures, there were 673 COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals as of Tuesday, with 167 of them being treated in intensive care units.

There were about 200 patients hospitalized one month ago. On July 19, the number of patients in ICU care was 52.

A total of 17,064 tests were reported Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 8.3%.

City News Service contributed to this report.