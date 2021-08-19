Doctors intubate a coronavirus patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo on Friday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

San Diego County public health officials Thursday reported 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths as hospitalizations rose to almost four times what they were last month.

The newly hospitalized patients bumped the county total to more than 700 people currently in medical centers for treatment of COVID-19. One month ago, that number was 179.

Patients in intensive care units increased by one to 143, but that still marks a jump of nearly 100 people since July 19. At that time, 45 people were in ICU beds with COVID-19.

Thursday’s data from the county’s Human Health and Services Agency increases the total case count to 319,582, The death toll increased to 3,839.

Officials reported a total of 21,989 tests Thursday. The percentage of new positive cases over the past week rose to 8.7%.

