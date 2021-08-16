A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

San Diego County public health officials reported 1,095 new COVID-19 cases and one additional hospitalization, but no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 15,095 tests were reported Monday, and the percentage of new positive tests over the past week was 8.6%.

In the last 30 days, 92% of all COVID-19 cases have occurred in those not fully vaccinated. Of the remaining 8%, San Diego County Chief Medical Officer Eric McDonald said, few are showing symptoms and those which are showing are relatively mild.

One additional patient was in intensive care as a result of the virus, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

Of all those hospitalized in the past 30 days, 98% are unvaccinated, with 13 people fully vaccinated sent to a hospital and 521 of those without the jab have been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, 72.8% of all eligible residents in the county are vaccinated — more than 2 million people.

A full list of available vaccination sites and more information can be found at www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Monday’s data brings the county’s total case count to 315,348 since the pandemic began. The death toll remained at 3,824.

City News Service contributed to this report.