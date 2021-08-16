San Diego County public health officials reported 1,095 new COVID-19 cases and one additional hospitalization, but no new virus-related deaths.
A total of 15,095 tests were reported Monday, and the percentage of new positive tests over the past week was 8.6%.
In the last 30 days, 92% of all COVID-19 cases have occurred in those not fully vaccinated. Of the remaining 8%, San Diego County Chief Medical Officer Eric McDonald said, few are showing symptoms and those which are showing are relatively mild.
One additional patient was in intensive care as a result of the virus, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.
Of all those hospitalized in the past 30 days, 98% are unvaccinated, with 13 people fully vaccinated sent to a hospital and 521 of those without the jab have been hospitalized.
Meanwhile, 72.8% of all eligible residents in the county are vaccinated — more than 2 million people.
A full list of available vaccination sites and more information can be found at www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.
Monday’s data brings the county’s total case count to 315,348 since the pandemic began. The death toll remained at 3,824.
City News Service contributed to this report.