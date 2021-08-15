Dr. Victor Lee, St. Paul’s PACE medical director, receiving a vaccine as they were first rolled out last year. Photo by Chris Stone

The state reported 13,472 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and 45 more deaths as White House officials begin to form plans for administering more vaccine boosters in the fall.

With the new data, the total number of California cases during the pandemic rose to 4.02 million, and the death toll to 64,183.

Public health officials in the state reported a 6.4% positivity rate for the virus in the past seven days. That’s down slightly, 0.1%, since a week prior.

San Diego County did not report new numbers Sunday. They announced Saturday that they had counted 1,271 new cases on Friday, and three deaths.

Meanwhile, the first vaccine boosters are likely to go to nursing home residents and health care workers, according to a report in the New York Times.

Other older people who were near the front of the line when vaccinations began late last year would follow.

Officials in the Biden administration envision giving people the same vaccine they originally received. They have discussed starting the effort in October, but have not settled on a timetable, the report added.

The Food and Drug Administration already cleared the way for third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week – specifically for the immunocompromised, such as those who have undergone organ transplants.

Reuters contributed to this report.