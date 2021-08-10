A staff member at the Center for Advanced Laboratory Medicine at UC San Diego Health prepares samples for testing of COVID-19. Courtesy UC San Diego

San Diego health officials reported 1,476 new cases of COVID- 19 and four additional deaths Tuesday, as the number of infections in the county continues to soar.

Tuesday’s data brought the county’s cumulative totals to 308,288 cases and 3,815 deaths since the pandemic began.

Additionally, another 51 people were hospitalized and one put into an intensive care unit, according to San Diego County Public Health Services.

A total of 12,395 tests were recorded Tuesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 8.7%.

Nearly 72% of all eligible residents in the county are vaccinated — more than 2 million people. That number includes members of the military, but excludes some vaccinations given by tribal authorities or federal detention centers.

A full list of available vaccination sites and more information can be found at www.coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this article.