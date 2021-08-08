Demand for Covid-19 vaccines has risen due to the continued increase in positive cases. Photo by Chris Stone

New local cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in San Diego County, according to health officials, but there were no additional deaths Sunday.

Sunday’s report of 1,009 new cases brought the county’s cumulative totals to 305,983 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll remains at 3,811.

Another four people were hospitalized, with needing intensive care, public health officials reported.

A total of 15,551 new tests were recorded in Sunday’s data, with the percentage of new positives over the past week at 8.5%.

Meanwhile. the U.S. has reported more than 100,000 new cases a day on average for the past two days, a six-month high, according to a Reuters tally.

About 400 people a day on average are dying. Hospitalizations are at the highest level since February.

The U.S. South remains the epicenter of the outbreak connected to the more contagious Delta variant. Florida reported a record of nearly 24,000 new cases on Saturday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In comparison, California reported 13,271 new cases Sunday.

In addition, the number of COVID patients filling Florida’s hospitals has set records nearly every day for the past week.

Reuters and City News Service contributed to this report.