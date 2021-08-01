FILE PHOTO: Nurse Sh’kyra Wagoner fills up syringes with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic in Detroit, Mich. on July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 867 new cases of COVID-19, but no more deaths Sunday, as nationally officials see dangers from the Delta variant beginning to drive a rise in vaccinations.

That brings the total number of local infections since the pandemic began to 297,226, while the death toll remains at 3,798.

The average number of new cases reported across the country has nearly doubled in the past 10 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

About 58% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine, ranging from a high of 76% in Vermont to a low of 40% in Mississippi. In California, the number stands at 65%.

Yet, after declining for weeks, the number of Americans getting vaccinated has started to rise again.

“The silver lining of this is that people are waking up to this and this may be a tipping point for those who have been hesitant,” National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told CNN on Sunday. “That’s what desperately needs to happen if we’re going to get this Delta variant put back in its place, because right now it’s having a pretty big party in the middle of the country.”

