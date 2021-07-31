A nurse in the Sharp Grossmont Hospital intensive care unit, takes a moment to comfort a COVID-19 patient. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths Saturday as the delta variant continued to surge among unvaccinated individuals.

There were 23 new hospitalizations reported Saturday, bringing the total to 15,885 to date, with a decrease of one patient from an intensive care unit, bringing the total ICU admissions to date to 1,726.

The health agency reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily total since Feb. 5. The positive test rate has risen to 8.5%, compared to under 1% just two months ago.

The recent spike in cases drove the county to recommend mask-wearing indoors for all San Diegans regardless of vaccination status.

“Unvaccinated people are overwhelmingly the ones getting infected and being hospitalized,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “If you have not gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, do it now.”

In the past month, the local COVID-19 case rate has jumped from 2.1 to 19.3 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have also increased more than 300% and intensive care unit admissions rose by over 120% during that period.

The county has been working with its vaccination partners to get the word out to San Diegans who are hesitant about getting immunized. To date, around 2.28 million — or 81.4% of the 2.8 million San Diegans eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — have received a first dose and around 1.97 million or 70.3% are fully vaccinated.