A bandage is placed after a COVID-19 vaccine. Photo via @cvspharmacy Twitter

San Diegans have largely turned to traditional vaccination clinics to get immunized against COVID-19, county health officials announced Friday.

According to county data, retail pharmacies are now the primary provider of vaccines, administering more than 100,000 doses in July through Wednesday.

They were followed, in order, by community clinics, with nearly 20,000 doses; private medical providers, with nearly 17,000 doses; county sites, with around 13,000 doses; and hospitals, with just under 9,000 doses during the same time frame.

“I want to thank every San Diegan who has been vaccinated and the many partners working daily with the county to ensure vaccines are readily available in every part of our region,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “Masking and other public health guidance are additional measures to help us safely navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccinations are our key for getting out of it.”

The county has been working with its vaccination partners to get the word out to San Diegans who are hesitant about getting immunized.

To date, around 2.28 million — or 81.4% of the 2.8 million San Diegans eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine — have received a first dose and around 1.97 million or 70.3% are fully vaccinated.

“I want to thank all of our community and health care partners who have been doing a great job getting the word out about how important it is to get vaccinated,” Wooten said.

A full list of available vaccination sites can be found at www.coronavirus-

sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this article.