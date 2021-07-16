A beach closure sign in Imperial Beach. File photo

Health officials Friday lifted the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline.

The reopening includes beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach, which had been closed since Thursday, according to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

County officials said recent water quality testing has confirmed that the ocean water “is safe for recreational use along the Imperial Beach shoreline following recent sewage impacts.”

However, the shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms the areas are also safe for water contact.