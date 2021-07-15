A San Diego County health nurse collects a sample from a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site in 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The number of new COVID-19 infections continued its rise, with 428 new cases reported by San Diego County public health officials Thursday.

That makes eight consecutive days in which more than 200 new infections have been reported.

It’s also up from Wednesday’s report of 275 new cases. The latest numbers increase the total infections since the pandemic began to 285,697.

There were no new deaths due to the virus in the past day, leaving the death toll at 3,786.

The surge in COVID cases, due to the Delta variant, prompted Los Angeles County to reinstate its mask mandate. The change takes effect late Saturday night.

Officials across the country, in noting the new surge, are urging those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. Los Angeles County officials estimated that infections are five times more likely to occur among unvaccinated residents.