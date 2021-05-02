UCSD’s Rimac Arena, a COVID-19 vaccination site. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 154 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and six more deaths from the disease.

Sunday’s data increases the cumulative totals in the county to 276,520 cases and 3,712 deaths.

The county also said that 1,080,089 residents are fully vaccinated. That number places the region more than halfway to the goal of seeing that 75% of residents over the age of 16 are vaccinated.

Officials have 219,001 doses available to administer.

All county-run vaccine sites now accept walk-ins, though the four super stations still require appointments. Various retail outlets also offer vaccinations, including CVS, Rite Aid and Vons.

Through Saturday, the county reported 13,987 test results over the past day, with 2% positive, as the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 1.5%.

At that point, the county also had noted 24 community outbreaks over the past seven days, linked to a total of 101 cases.