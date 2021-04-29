COVID-19 vaccines are offered in Chula Vista. Photo by Chris Stone

The Chula Vista Community Foundation, an affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, awarded $100,000 to four nonprofit programs that are supporting COVID-19 pandemic recovery and relief efforts for Chula Vista residents, it was announced Thursday.

The nonprofits provide services including relief for people facing food insecurity, former foster youth and small business owners.

“As one of the hardest-hit regions, we want to ensure Chula Vista and its residents have the resources they need to forge ahead and successfully recover from the pandemic,” said Carmen Richardson, CVCF board chair. “Through effective philanthropy and strategic grantmaking, these grant programs benefit those who live and work in Chula Vista, now and in the future.”

According to San Diego County data, Chula Vista and the South Bay area have experienced some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the region since March 2020.

The largest of the four grants, $45,000, went to Feeding San Diego to support its Chula Vista partner agency program, Chula Vista Agency Operations, through delivery of produce and dry goods to its distribution sites, which will then be distributed within the community.

Just in Time for Foster Youth was awarded $25,000 for its general COVID-19 relief program intended to help former foster youth achieve financial security, develop and leverage supportive relationships.

Mama’s Kitchen received a $20,000 grant. The nonprofit provides home- delivered meal service to critically ill San Diego County residents and their children, every day of the year, at no-cost.

A $10,000 grant went to Accessity — formerly Accion San Diego — for its COVID-19 relief and recovery program, which provides capital, individualized advising and educational events and resources for Chula Vista small business owners.

In its 10 years of grantmaking, CVCF has granted more than $550,000 to more than 30 nonprofit programs.

The San Diego Foundation’s regional affiliate program, which includes the Chula Vista Community Foundation, was established to create a regional network of affiliate foundations by leveraging local leadership, building endowments, increasing philanthropy and promoting civic engagement. Affiliates include Carlsbad, Escondido, La Jolla, Oceanside, Ramona, Rancho Bernardo and 4S Ranch-Del Sur.