San Diego County public health officials reported 140 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday due to the pandemic.

One woman, in her 50s, and one man, in his 60s, died on Tuesday. Both had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 16,767 tests reported Thursday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 1.5%.

Hospitalizations stayed steady at 161, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped to 44.

The county also reported one new community outbreak, in a preschool or daycare setting, for a total of 19 in the last seven days, linked to 78 cases.

On the vaccination front, 1.02 million local residents, or 38.1% of San Diegans 16 and older, now are fully immunized. The county reports that officials have more than 317,000 doses on hand to be administered.

With Thursday’s numbers, the county’s cumulative COVID-19 totals rose to 275,960 cases and 3,700 deaths.