Sharp has opened a vaccination supersite at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone

All county-hosted COVID-19 vaccine sites are open for walk-up, no-appointment-required vaccinations, public health officials announced Tuesday.

The number of daily shots for people without appointments is limited at each location. A full list of county-run vaccination sites can be found here.

Also Tuesday, use of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations resumed in the county, after being temporarily paused earlier this month while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration studied adverse reactions in a small number of recipients.

The FDA concluded Friday that the benefits of the single-dose vaccine outweigh its risks and approved it for emergency use. Following the subsequent findings of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the California Department of Public Health over the weekend also approved the vaccine’s usage.

According to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, women under the age of 50 should be aware of the rare but increased risk of blood clots after vaccination with the J&J vaccine and talk to their medical providers about other options if they have concerns about it.

The county has about 12,000 doses of the J&J vaccine available and will offer them at mobile vaccination sites and walk-up vaccine pods. The one-dose vaccine will also be used to innoculate homebound individuals and agricultural workers who are often more difficult to reach for a second dose.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to anyone 16 and older who lives or works in San Diego County. People under 18 years of age need parental consent to make an appointment or must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get vaccinated at a no-appointment site.

The county will continue to offer vaccination appointments that can be scheduled online. To make an appointment, go to www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

— City News Service contributed to this article