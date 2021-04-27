Hospitalman Apprentice Jewel Guese, a sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Naval Branch Health Clinic, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, prepares vaccines at the clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Cunningham)

San Diego County public health officials reported 144 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday and no deaths from the pandemic disease.

The region’s cumulative coronavirus case total rose to 275,684 and the death toll was unchanged at 3,692.

Of the 7,190 tests reported Tuesday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 1.7%.

One new community outbreak was reported Tuesday in a TK-12th grade school setting. In the past seven days, 26 community outbreaks were confirmed.

The San Diego County Health and Human Service Agency reported Monday it has received nearly 2.85 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines.

County residents receiving one dose of Pfizer or Moderna numbered 1,396,758, or 69.2% of county residents eligible to receive a vaccine. Those fully vaccinated — with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of J&J — numbered 950,045, or 47.1% of San Diegans 16 and older.

The goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.

San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 6.2 cases per 100,000 residents. The county remains in the Orange Tier or Tier 3 under the state’s Blueprint for Recovery plan.

The California Department of Public Health indicates that unless there are circumstances such as low rate of vaccine uptake, a county will only move to a more restrictive tier if hospitalizations are increasing significantly among vulnerable individuals, especially among vaccinated individuals, and both testing positivity and adjusted case rates show a concerning increase in transmission.

— City News Service contributed to this article