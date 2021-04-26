Cars are guided to COVID-19 vaccinations at the Petco Park parking lot super station. Photo by Chris Stone

University of California Health announced Monday it has administered 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, including through UC San Diego.

“We’ve been in a race between the spread of the virus and the pace of vaccination since the moment the first shipment of vaccine arrived in mid-December,” said Dr. Carrie Byington, an infectious disease expert and executive vice president of UCH. “Our goal was and is clear — get shots into the arms of Californians as quickly as possible, beginning with those at the highest risk of exposure and serious illness.”

“The million-shot milestone is symbolically meaningful and an event to celebrate with all of our employees, students, and trainees. There isn’t a moment to rest because the pandemic is not over,” Byington said.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and California Department of Public Health, UCH began vaccinating its group 1A employees who work in patient care areas on Dec. 16, including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and those in housekeeping, maintenance, patient transport and other areas.

On Jan. 11, UCH expanded its vaccination delivery work when UC San Diego Health opened a drive-thru vaccination center at Petco Park to begin immunizing health care workers employed by other hospitals and health facilities.

The Petco Park site later began serving other prioritized tiers, ultimately providing more than 200,000 vaccinations.

— City News Service contributed to this article