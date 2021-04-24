People wait in line at a vaccination station in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

San Diego County public health officials reported 155 new COVID-19 infections Saturday and four more deaths.

Hospitalizations stayed stable, at 191, while intensive-care patients fell by seven to 48.

Of the 12,797 tests reported Saturday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests remained at 1.8%.

Officials also confirmed three new community outbreaks, for a total of 22 over the past seven days linked to 91 cases.

The number of residents aged 16 and older who’ve received at one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to almost 1.37 million, or 67.8% of the county’s goal. Officials want to see 75% of that population vaccinated.

Almost 45% of that population, or 904,478 people, are fully vaccinated.

The county’s cumulative totals of cases rose to 275,251. The death toll stands at 3,688.