An official administers a COVID-19 vaccination at a local Super Station. Photo credit: San Diego County News Center

San Diego County public health officials reported 281 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and three more deaths from the disease.

Of 17,425 test results, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests remained at 1.7%.

Hospitalizations have been stable this week, with 186 patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment, officials said. Doctors treated 57 in intensive care units.

Officials reported five community outbreaks Thursday for a total of 23 in the last seven days linked to 86 cases.

The county set a goal of vaccinating 75% of the population over the age of 16. With 1.33 million members of of that group having received at least one dose, officials are two-thirds of the way toward the goal.

The county reports 863,058 as fully vaccinated – 42.8% of the goal.

With Wednesday’s announcement that the region received 100,000 additional vaccines, the county has 217, 707 doses to be administered.

The cumulative local totals throughout the pandemic rose to 275,912 infections and 3,684 deaths.