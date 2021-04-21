A COVID-19 test swab. Courtesy county HHSA

San Diego County public health officials reported 263 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday and seven more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of the 16,947 test results reported Wednesday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 1.7%.

Hospitalizations related to coronavirus decreased by 16, to 168, compared to Tuesday. There were 56 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds as of Wednesday, a decrease of five from the previous day.

Over the past 30 days, hospitalizations from the virus have decreased by 22% and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher described the situation as “stable.”

San Diego County is in the orange tier — the second-least-restrictive level in the state’s four-tier system for reopening the economy.

Wednesday’s data increased the region’s totals from throughout the pandemic to 275,633 coronavirus infections and 3,681 deaths.

— City News Service contributed to this report