A Scripps Health vaccination site. Courtesy of Scripps

San Diego County public health officials reported 245 new COVID-19 infections Saturday and 12 more deaths as case rates continue to decline.

Saturday’s statistics increased the region’s totals from throughout the pandemic to 274,811 infections and 3,674 deaths.

Out of 12,214 test results received in the past day, 2.0% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 1.8%.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus decreased from 183 Friday to 176 on Saturday. Patients in intensive care beds declined from 60 Friday to 58 on Saturday. There were 49 staffed, available ICU beds in the county.

A total of 1,271,551 county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 797,590 are fully vaccinated. When the number fully vaccinated reaches 2,017,011, the county will have reached “herd immunity” to coronavirus.

Everyone 16 and older is now eligible for vaccination, and appointments can be made online.