San Diego County public health officials reported 281 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and 5 additional deaths due to the pandemic.

Of the 17,942 test results reported Thursday, 2% came back positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests remained at 1.9%.

Hospitalizations increased again though, to 182 from the prior day’s reported 178. Of those, the number of intensive care patients also increased, this time to 62 from 58.

The county reported three community outbreaks Thursday, for a total of 17 in the past seven days linked to 70 cases.

Meanwhile, officials said that 1.23 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The number of those fully vaccinated stands at 768,931, or 38.1% of county residents.

The region’s cumulative totals during the pandemic rose to 274,249 infections and 3,653 deaths.