People with appointments line up at the Sharp Covid-19 vaccination supersite at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone

Hundreds of thousands of San Diegans become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines Thursday when the state expands eligibility to everyone age 16 and over.

Thursday’s expansion of eligibility will allow millions of Californians to get a shot, which could stretch already thin supplies.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher once again urged patience from the

public as more vaccines will be shipped to the county in coming weeks.

The county’s vaccine appointment system is now open for those who become eligible Thursday. For 16 and 17-year-olds, only the Pfizer vaccine is available. Fletcher said the website should check birthdates for those making appointments to ensure only the Pfizer is available for those teens.

“Like so many of you, I’ve waited my turn to be vaccinated,” he said.

Fletcher said he would get his shot Thursday from the Veterans Administration, while also noting the VA and Department of Defense would begin including vaccination numbers for the county’s daily statistics — something they had not been doing previously.

More than 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, and 1,216,170 county residents — or 60.3% of the county’s goal of 75% of its eligible population — have received at least one dose. The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve so-called herd immunity — equating to around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.

The county reported a total of 757,355 people in the San Diego area — or 37.5% of that goal — are fully vaccinated. The numbers include both county residents and those who only work in the region.

To make a vaccine appointment in San Diego County, go to sandiegocounty.gov.

— City News Service contributed to this article