Southwestern College. Photo credit: @SouthwesternCC, via Facebook

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Southwestern College, campus officials announced.

No appointment is necessary, but only residents of certain zip codes will be admitted to the clinic, at the Chula Vista campus’ Student Union East, Building 66A.

A limited number of Pfizer vaccines will be administered to those aged 16 and over from the eligible communities, which include all of the South Bay, Coronado and southern neighborhoods in the city of San Diego.

The doses will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The eligible zip codes are:

91902

91910

91911

91913

91914

91915

91932

91950

92113

92118

92135

92139

92154

92155

92173