San Diego City Council President Dr. Jen Campbell gives a COVID-19 shot to Arthur Johnson, a worker for Coca-Cola. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County public health officials reported 260 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday and 25 additional deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of the 16,297 test results reported Wednesday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 1.9%.

Hospitalizations due to the virus increased to 178 from Tuesday’s reported 174. Of those, intensive care patients increased to 58 from 55.

Of the 25 deaths reported Wednesday, 21 occurred in December and January according to the county Health and Human Services Agency, which did an audit of deaths and death certificates during the height of the mid-winter peak of deaths and hospitalizations in the county.

Wednesday’s statistics increased the region’s cumulative totals throughout the pandemic to 273,968 infections and 3,648 fatalities.

