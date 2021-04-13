Registered nurse Glenda Perez waits to test people for coronavirus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

San Diego County public health officials reported 278 new coronavirus infections Tuesday and two more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of the 12,404 test results reported Tuesday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 2%.

Hospitalizations due to the virus increased to 174 from Monday’s reported 158. Of those, intensive care patients increased to 55 from 48. There are 53 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.

More than 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the county Health & Human Services Agency, and 1,181,876 county residents — or 44% — have received at least one dose.

The county reported a total of 719,723 people in the San Diego area — or 26.8% — are fully vaccinated. The numbers include both county residents and those who only work in the region.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve so-called herd immunity — equating to around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.

Tuesday’s statistics increased the region’s cumulative totals from throughout the pandemic to 273,708 infections and 3,623 fatalities.

— City News Service contributed to this report