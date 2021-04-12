A COVID-19 test swab. Courtesy county HHSA

San Diego County public health officials reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of 7,367 new test results, 2% were positive, ticking the 14-day rolling average of positive tests down to 2.0%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly to 158 and so did the number of patients in intensive care to 48.

Officials reported just one community outbreak Monday, for a total of 17 in the past seven days, linked to 69 cases.

Meanwhile, More than 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the county Health & Human Services Agency.

A total of 1,181,876 county residents, or 44% of the population 16 and older, have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 719,723 people or 26.8% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 75% of people 16 and older to achieve so-called herd immunity — around 2.02 million San Diego County residents.

Monday’s statistics leave the region’s cumulative totals at 273,430 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 3,621 fatalities.

— City News Service contributed to this article