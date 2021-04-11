Eldon Thompson, a resident at St. Paul’s McColl Health Center, is applauded by staff after receiving a shot in December during the early days of the vaccine rollout. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 8 more deaths, while the full rate of fully vaccinated residents hit a milestone.

Of 10,328 new test results, 2% were positive, pulling the 14-day rolling average of positive tests up to 2.1%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly to 159, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by three to 57.

Officials reported just one community outbreak Sunday, for a total of 16 in the past seven days, linked to 66 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of residents who’ve received at least one vaccine dose continues to rise steadily, from 41.7% of the population 16 and older on Saturday, to 43.3% on Sunday.

In addition, more than a quarter of the population – 681,263 people – now are fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 273,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Diego County and 3,621 deaths.

State officials reported 4,954 new cases Sunday and 105 more deaths. Overall, in the state of California, there have been 3.6 million cases and 59,218 deaths.

Across the nation, the U.S. has reported almost 31.2 million cases of COVID-19 and 562,061 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.