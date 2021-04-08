Sharp has opened a vaccination supersite at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County public health officials reported 300 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, along with four more deaths from the disease.

Three women and one man died between March 16 and April 7. Three of them were in their 70s and one in his or her 50s, officials said. Three suffered from underlying medical conditions, while one did not.

Of the 16,596 tests reported Thursday, 2% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average rose a tick to 2.3%.

According to the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, 2.13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region, and 1,097,317 county residents – or 40.8% – have received at least one dose.

A total of 642,123 people in the county – almost 24% – are fully vaccinated.

These numbers include both residents and those who work in the county.

In addition, three new community outbreaks were reported Thursday: one in a business setting, and two in grocery/retail settings. That brings the total to 18 in the past seven days, linked to 89 cases.

The county’s cumulative totals for the pandemic now sit at 272,494 cases and 3,592 deaths.