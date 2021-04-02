Photo courtesy of Walmart

Coronavirus vaccination appointments are now available at 137 Walmart and Neighborhood Market stores and six Sam’s Clubs in California, the nation’s largest retailer announced Thursday.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment online via special Walmart and Sam’s Club web pages, according to Walmart.

The scheduling system will also provide patients with a digital reminder of when it is time to return for the second vaccination.

Vaccinations are free and Sam’s Club membership is not required to sign up for an appointment.

Shots are available seven days a week, but the time will vary based on availability of the different vaccines.

Vaccines will be given to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility, which can be found at covid19.ca.gov. Eligibility increased to all residents aged 50 and older on Thursday.