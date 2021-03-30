San Diego County healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County public health officials reported 227 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and eight additional deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of 8,966 tests announced Tuesday, 3% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 2.5%.

According to county Health and Human Services data, hospitalizations decreased to 181, from Monday’s 198. Of those 181, 69 were being treated in intensive care units.

After more than a year of the pandemic, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county has risen to 269,997. The death toll stands at 3,555.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at a one-day walk-up clinic at the Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave. A total of 300 doses will be administered that day on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively to residents of the 92102 and 92113 ZIP codes. Proof of residence such as a driver license or utility bill will be required.

Officials announced the Del Mar vaccination site will close Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday due to a vaccine supply shortfall. It was closed last Sunday for the same reason.

— City News Service contributed to this report



