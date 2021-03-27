An illustration of the coronavirus. Courtesy National Institutes of Health

San Diego County public health officials announced 226 new COVID-19 infections Saturday and 15 more deaths.

Of the 11,937 tests reported Saturday, 2% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests down a tick to 2.5%.

In addition, the number of local coronavirus hospitalizations dropped again, this time to 180. Of those, 59 patients required intensive care.

County officials reported no community outbreaks Saturday. They logged 16 in the past seven days, linked to 71 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of residents receiving at least one vaccination rose a tad, to 32.3%, or 869,504 residents. The percentage of those who are fully vaccinated is nearing 20%.

The county has 86,305 doses on hand.

After a year of the pandemic, the total number of cases in the county has risen to 269,275. The death toll stands at 3,540.

The U.S. has reported 30.2 million cases of COVID-19, and 548,813 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.