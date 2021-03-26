Registered nurse Glenda Perez waits to test people for coronavirus. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

San Diego County public health officials announced 422 new COVID-19 infections Friday and five more deaths.

Three men and two women died between Jan. 19 and Wednesday. Of the people who died, two were 80 years of age or older, one was in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Three had underlying medical conditions, one did not and one’s medical history pending.

Of 13,676 tests reported Friday, 3% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 2.6%.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the county decreased Friday to 197, from the previous day’s 217. Of those, 70 were in intensive care units, down from Thursday’s 75.

Friday’s data from the Health and Human Service Agency increased the county’s cumulative totals to 269,049 cases and 3,525 deaths.

— City News Service contributed to this article



