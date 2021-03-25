A healthcare worker in protective gear treats a COVID-19 patient at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. REUTERS/Ariana Drehsler

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 210 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and for the second day in a row, 11 more deaths.

Two women and nine men died – four in their 80s or older, three in their 70s, one in the 60s, two in their 50s and one in the 40s.

Meanwhile, the number of county residents who have received at least one vaccination ticked up slightly, to 31.7%, or 853,407.

Out of 17,596 tests received in the past day, 1% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests down to 2.5%.

The number of hospitalizations fell again as well, to 217. Of those, 75 were being treated in intensive care units.

The county also confirmed four new community outbreaks – two in business settings, one in a hotel/spa setting and one in a retail setting – for a total of 18 in the last seven days linked to 81 cases.

Since the first local case a year ago, there have been 268,627 confirmed COVID-19 infections in San Diego County and 3,520 deaths.