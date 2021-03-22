A San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedic vaccinates a San Diego resident. Photo via @SDFD Twitter

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 189 new cases of coronavirus Monday and no deaths from the pandemic disease.

Of 4,928 tests reported Monday, 4% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 2.9%.

The number of hospitalizations dropped to 226 from Sunday’s 249. Of those, 84 were in intensive care units, a drop of nine from Sunday’s 93.

Health officials on Monday also reported that 811,047 — or 30.2% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 — have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines, and 501,595 people — or 18.7% — have been fully vaccinated.

More than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region, and more than 1.4 million have been logged as administered. That number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.

The latest statistics from the county brought the cumulative number of coronavirus cases to 267,917. The death count remained 3,494.

— City News Service contributed to this report



