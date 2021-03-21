A county public health nurse administers a COVID-19 test. Courtesy County News Center

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 192 news cases of coronavirus Sunday and two more deaths from the disease.

Out of 9,785 test results received in the past day, 2% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests remained at 2.8%.

Hospitalizations continued their downward trend, falling to 249, with 93 patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, there were four community outbreaks reported in Sunday, for a total of 18 in the past week, linked to 75 cases.

The county noted that they have 33,446 doses of vaccine on hand to be administered, with 29.7% of the population having received at least one dose, ,with 18.4% fully vaccinated.

Since the first local case just over a year ago, there have been 267,728 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Diego County and 3,494 deaths.