A student takes a math test. Photo via @CMW_FEST X

Six San Diego Unified School District schools with at least 10% military-connected students were named Wednesday recipients of a $2 million grant for math strategies.

The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity awarded San Diego Unified the grant to collaborate with San Diego Enhanced Mathematics in modernizing mathematics in grades 3-8. The funds are part of the Operation Learning Experiences Advancing Academic Progress program.

“San Diego Enhanced Mathematics is excited to support the Operation LEAAP grant by collaborating with selected school sites to modernize math instruction,” Julie Garcia, SDUSD senior director of STEM, said in a statement. “Through implementing a broad and challenging curriculum that includes engaging instructional strategies, we hope to promote hands-on learning experiences that help students find success and joy in their mathematics classrooms.”

According to the DoD, the approach being funded is intended to expand and enhance problem-based classroom instruction and student-centered instructional strategies that incorporate hands-on experiences.

Among other things, the grant will create community partnerships and provide tutoring for students as well as professional development opportunities for teachers at Crown Point Junior Academy, Fletcher Elementary, Hancock Elementary, Miller Elementary, Perry Elementary and Taft Middle School.

It is expected that 82 elementary school teachers and five middle school teachers from the identified campuses will benefit from grant-funded professional development, aligned with district goals, during the grant period, according to an SDUSD statement.

City News Service contributed to this article.