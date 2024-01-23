Photo: A distinguishing feature of the San Diego Promise is the district’s support of special populations including San Diego College of Continuing Education students, veterans, formerly incarcerated, foster youth, and undocumented students. The program experienced a 229% increase in the number of students from these special populations from 2021-22 to 2022-23. Courtesy photo.

Applications for the tuition-free San Diego Promise program that comes with wraparound student support services opened Monday for the fall semester.

The San Diego Community College District’s San Diego Promise offers up to two years of free tuition, along with health fees, and access to peer mentors, student success coaches, and academic counselors. Students with financial need are eligible for additional book grants and instructional supplies.

The San Diego Promise is open to recent high school graduates planning to attend San Diego City, Mesa, or Miramar College in the fall, as well as veterans, undocumented students, foster youth, formerly incarcerated, and returning SDCCD students who meet certain criteria. Eligible students must register for 12 units – typically four classes – each semester. Students currently attending the San Diego College of Continuing Education, the district’s noncredit division, can apply if they plan to attend City, Mesa, or Miramar cCollegein the fall.

Students who have previously earned a degree or certificate from a postsecondary institution are not eligible.

The priority deadline for submitting a Promise application is April 5; the final application deadline is Aug. 5. Fall classes begin Aug. 19.

For those interested in applying, information sessions are scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on February 13, March 5, April 16, May 14, and June 25 via Zoom.