A nursing student vaccinates a patient in Chula Vista on April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Two San Diego campus nursing programs have placed among the top 10 nursing schools in the state for 2024, according to a Carlsbad-based website.

San Diego City College came in at No. 2, with Grossmont College at No. 6.

Registerednursing.org said that City graduates “are well prepared for their vocation of choice,” while calling Grossmont “home to one of the state’s premier associate degree in nursing programs.”

The site analyzed current and historical nursing licensing exam pass rates for the 132 RN programs in California, including schools that offer associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees in nursing, to determine the top 20.

Sierra College in Rocklin ranked at No. 1. Rounding out the top five were Chabot College in Hayward, Cal State Long Beach and Moorpark College in Ventura County.

The University of San Diego’s Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science was also included, at No. 16, cited for an emphasis on “research, theory and practice.”

It’s a promising time for nursing students, according to Registerednursing.org, with a projected 15% increase in opportunities for those with bachelor’s degrees in the field over the next five years.