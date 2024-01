Iconic Hepner Hall at San Diego State University. Photo by Chris Jennewein

San Diego State University closed a road on campus Monday due to falling rocks caused by heavy rain and flooding.

The University Police Department closed Canyon Crest Drive between Parking Lot 15 and Aztec Circle.

No injuries were reported. Police said the road was closed out of caution for public safety. People were asked to avoid the road and Alvarado Court, which was closed earlier.

The university remained open.

