Members of the California Faculty Association. Image from CFA Facebook page

A tentative agreement was reached Friday on a three-year contract for 1,100 skilled trades workers at the 22 California State University campuses represented by Teamsters Local 2010, averting a five-day strike planned for next week, the CSU system announced.

The agreement must be ratified by the union membership and will be brought to the CSU Board of Trustees for approval at its March meeting.

Both sides will provide further details regarding the tentative agreement in the coming days, according to CSU.

Key articles that remained under contention with CSU earlier Friday included cost of living raises and regular salary step raises to move workers through their wage scale, the union said.

The strike, which was planned for Monday through Jan. 26, coinciding with the first week of instruction for the spring semester for many CSU campuses. The California Faculty Association, the union representing 29,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors, and coaches across the 23-campus CSU system, said plans for its own work stoppage beginning Monday remain unchanged.

“I offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to everyone involved in the negotiations and applaud their commitment to the collective bargaining process,” said CSU Chancellor Mildred García.

“The work of our Teamsters-represented employees is invaluable, providing our students with an environment that supports their success, and I am thankful and appreciative that we have been able to arrive at a fiscally sustainable agreement that fairly compensates them for their skilled and dedicated work.”