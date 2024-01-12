The new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Human Resource Services at Palomar College, Anna Pedroza, began her duties on Jan. 12. Courtesy photo

The new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Human Resource Services at Palomar College, Anna Pedroza, began her duties on Jan. 12.

She most recently served as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Sweetwater Union High School District.

“We are thrilled to have Anna as our new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Human Resource Services, a role that is integral to our success as one of the largest employers in North County,” said Superintendent/President Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey. “We are confident that she will be a great addition to our team and Palomar College will benefit from her extensive experience as a leader in human resources.”



Pedroza’s experience in public sector human resource management, includes nearly 25 years as an administrator, active engagement with represented constituents, innovative approaches to recruitment, and employee relations initiatives.

Before her appointment as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, she served as the Chief Human Resources Officer and Director of Human Resources at Sweetwater Union High School District. Previous to her leadership roles at the District, Pedroza enjoyed her roles as a principal at both the high school and middle school levels.

“As Vice President of Human Resource Services, I am thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to the transformation that Palomar College is currently experiencing. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues and sharing best practices and innovative solutions while ensuring we impact both the short and long-term goals of the institution,” Pedroza said.

Pedroza holds a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from United States International University, a Bachelor of Arts from San Diego State University, and several credentials including a Ryan Single Subject credential in Spanish, Introductory English, and a Bilingual Cross-Cultural Authorization credential. She currently serves as a Trustee on the MiraCosta College Governing Board.