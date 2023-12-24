Workers at MiraCosta College installed tile and preppred the floor as construction continued in 2021 on bond-funded projects. Photo credit: MiraCosta College

MiraCosta College has been awarded a top score on a San Diego County Taxpayers Education Foundation report on school bond management.

The Oceanside college stood out in the “2023 School Bond Transparency in San Diego County Summary Report,” which examined performance in 28 categories linked to the availability and accessibility of public information on bond programs.

MiraCosta is one of the six districts out of 26 in the report to receive an A+ ranking.

Districts were rated on the accessibility and timeliness of key reports and information on their programs, including lists of project descriptions, progress and itemized expenditures, posting of committee meetings and minutes, release of annual reports and audits and archives of annual reports.

MiraCosta has consistently scored among the top districts in the Transparency Scorecard by the taxpayer group. The bond programs are graded by volunteers, members of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

“MiraCosta College makes great efforts to ensure transparency,” said Sunita “Sunny” Cooke, the college’s superintendent and president. “The detailed work of our Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee and our independent audits are part of our strategy to ensure transparency, accountability and accessibility for the public.”

Measure MM is a $455 million general obligation bond approved by voters in 2016 to modernize aging campus facilities and upgrade instructional technology.

The measure provided for several key improvements, including:

Upgrading the Veterans Center and career training facilities for science, health care, technology and skilled trades

Modernizing instructional technology for improved student learning in core subjects like math, science and technology

Improving access for students with disabilities

Repairing or replacing leaky roofs, worn-out floors and restrooms, outdated plumbing and faulty electrical systems

Updating science centers and labs to allow for state-of-the-art courses in biology, chemistry and physical sciences

Kitchell Capital Expenditures Managers Inc. is handling program and construction management for the capital improvement program in association with Element Consulting, Inc. and Vic Salazar Communications.