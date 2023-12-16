MiraCosta College. Photo credit: OceansideChamber.com

The MiraCosta Community College District’s Board of Trustees has formally announced an upcoming vacancy due to the resignation of William Fischer, effective Jan. 2.

Fischer, who represents Trustee Area 7, which covers central Oceanside, submitted his resignation Dec. 5.

The board is now seeking qualified candidates to fill this vacancy for the remainder of his term, which concludes in November 2026.

Interested applicants must be registered to vote and reside in MiraCosta Community College Trustee Area 7.

Interested individuals are asked to submit a letter of interest, resume and an application packet to Julie Bollerud, executive assistant to Superintendent/President Sunita V. Cooke, at 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056, or via email, jbollerud@miracosta.edu.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 8, 2024. Candidates also may include a letter of recommendation in their package.

The MiraCosta College Board of Trustees appointed Fischer as the Area 7 trustee in April 2009. Fischer was elected in November 2010 to his first four-year term.