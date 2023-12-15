Children performing at a past edition of the Vista Elks Lodge’s holiday shows for special-needs students. Photo credit: Courtesy, Vista Elks Lodge

The Special Education Department of Vista Unified School District teamed up with the Vista Elks Friday for the 47th annual Elks Lodge holiday performances.

The three shows featured students from eight schools performing at the Vista Elks Lodge, during an event that included a meet-and-greet with Santa. Nearly 350 preschool and elementary students from the district were set to participate.

“This holiday performance is a pretty special event,” said Rachel Schmidt, special ed supervisor for Vista Unified and principal of the California Avenue School. “Some children enrolled in specialized special education do not often have an opportunity to perform or to be on stage. it is a treasured time for the families to watch their kids do something like this.”

Each class will sing one to two holiday songs. Student performers will be gifted a toy from Santa and can enjoy refreshments with their families, according to a statement by the Vista Elks.

Schmidt grew up going to the holiday showcase at with her father, a former Vista Unified administrator.

“I have fond memories of attending as a child,” she said. “It warms my heart to give our families a nice pre-holiday experience. Students have the chance to travel on the bus and perform at the Elks Lodge with their parents, families, and teachers in the audience and to meet Santa in a smaller, personal setting.”

Schools participating include California Avenue, Empresa Elementary, Mission Meadows Elementary, Hannalei Elementary, T.H.E. Leadership Academy, Lake Elementary, Foothill Oak Elementary and Alamosa Park Elementary. Performances will begin with elementary-age students followed by preschoolers.

Long-time attendee Eve Lorentzen’s daughter Andrea has performed for the Elks Lodge holiday showcase since she was a preschool student.

“It is a great experience, the Vista Elks are so kind with their space and the presents for the kids,” she said. “The annual holiday showcase gave Andrea the confidence to perform outside of her elementary school.”

Andrea is now a freshman at Rancho Buena Vista High School, where she joined the girls wrestling team.

“My daughter has become very independent,” Lorentzen said. “It all starts at California Avenue with the opportunity to do the Elks Lodge holiday performances. They really give our kids a moment to shine and to be themselves without the expectation to be exactly like their peers.”

California Avenue School serves students with special needs with a range of services including adapted physical education, speech-language therapy, nursing services, occupational therapy, physical therapy and hearing and vision services.

– City News Service